Sugar scandal: Shehbaz tells FIA to question his sons

How did you earn Rs21 billion through workshops, tyre shops, and PCOs in the sugar business, the Federal Investigation Agency asked PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

The politician appeared before the agency’s office on Tuesday in money laundering cases in the Ramzan and Al-Arabia sugar mills.

The investigating team pointed out that Mushtaq Cheeni, an aide of Shehbaz, revealed that Rs4 billion came from the sale of sugar. “Where did the remaining money come from?”

“How can money laundering take place in the presence of your sons,” FIA asked.

To this Shehbaz responded: “Ask Hamza and Suleman about this. I’m not aware of any corruption.”

The agency said that according to the FATF rules, a special term is used for money launderers — politically exposed persons. “Are you in the same category of politicians?” the investigators asked Shehbaz.

“I don’t know,” the opposition leader replied.

Shehbaz is accused of opening fake accounts in the name of mill employees while he was serving as Punjab’s chief minister. He is accused of using these accounts to transfer Rs25 billion to Sharif family accounts from 2008 to 2012.

On Monday, a Lahore sessions court approved the interim bail of Shehbaz and his son Hamza till July 10.

