Speaker Asad Qaiser bars seven MNAs from entering National Assembly

Speaker Asad Qaiser has barred seven lawmakers from entering the National Assembly for raising a ruckus in Tuesday’s session.

These MNAs include Ali Nawaz Awan, Abdul Majeed, Faheem Khan, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed and Agha Rafiullah.

They have been barred from entering parliament until further orders.

The National Assembly turned into a fish market as members traded barbs during Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech on Tuesday.

Members of the treasury and opposition drew battle lines, hurled profanities and budget copies at each other.

PTI MNAs Faheem Khan and Malika Bukhari were hurt during the commotion. Khan received a scratch to his hand, while Bukhari had her eye affected.

Bukhari, who is the parliamentary secretary for law and justice, said she was verbally and physically attacked in parliament.

“You can hurl a book on a woman member of parliament, you can use derogatory language [against her], but we have come here to encourage Pakistani women,” Bukhari told reporters outside the Parliament House in Islamabad Wednesday.

“We have come here to tell them that we are not so mentally weak… and that if you would attack us, then we would respond to you with arguments in a dignified manner.”

A similar situation was witnessed in the assembly, when the opposition leader continued his speech on Wednesday.

PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal called the proceedings a dark chapter of the country’s parliamentary history.

“Our heads hang in shame after the ruckus that was raised from the treasury benches,” Iqbal said.

“Parliament can’t be run like the Bani Gala House. The treasury members confirmed it that the prime minister is directly supervising this operation.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.