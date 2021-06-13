Some opposition members are in contact with the establishment: Gill

He was speaking to the media on Sunday

Your browser does not support the video tag.

We are happy that some opposition members are in contact with the established, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill remarked on Sunday.

"Many of my PML-N friends who drink tea with them." He remarked that everyone has contacts and we consider the establishment a part of us. "What is this big deal?" I hope that these contacts never stop.

Gill also remarked that all voting will be electronic now. We don't care even if we lose, we just want to make our voting process more transparent, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.