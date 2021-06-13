Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Some opposition members are in contact with the establishment: Gill

He was speaking to the media on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

We are happy that some opposition members are in contact with the established, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill remarked on Sunday.

"Many of my PML-N friends who drink tea with them." He remarked that everyone has contacts and we consider the establishment a part of us. "What is this big deal?" I hope that these contacts never stop.

Gill also remarked that all voting will be electronic now. We don't care even if we lose, we just want to make our voting process more transparent, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shahbaz Gill
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
MQM-P condemns the 'loss of Karachiites' in Bahria Town violence
MQM-P condemns the ‘loss of Karachiites’ in Bahria Town violence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.