Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Soldier martyred in Turbat attack: ISPR

Troops came under attack near the airport

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked Pakistan Army troops near the Turbat airport, the ISPR said Thursday. The ISPR, the military’s media-wing, said the soldiers were performing “security duties” when terrorists attacked them using “small arms”. The martyred soldier has been identified as Aqeel Abbas, a resident of village Mehro Peelo in Chakwal. The Frontier Corps has launched a “large scale sanitisation operation” to hunt the terrorists. “Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” read the ISPR’s statement. “Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

A soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked Pakistan Army troops near the Turbat airport, the ISPR said Thursday.

The ISPR, the military’s media-wing, said the soldiers were performing “security duties” when terrorists attacked them using “small arms”.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Aqeel Abbas, a resident of village Mehro Peelo in Chakwal.

The Frontier Corps has launched a “large scale sanitisation operation” to hunt the terrorists.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” read the ISPR’s statement. “Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.”

 
Balochistan ISPR
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
ISPR, Turbat, Pakistan, Balochistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Karachi's Defence, Clifton won't flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi’s Defence, Clifton won’t flood this monsoon: CBC
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.