Soldier martyred in Turbat attack: ISPR

A soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked Pakistan Army troops near the Turbat airport, the ISPR said Thursday.

The ISPR, the military’s media-wing, said the soldiers were performing “security duties” when terrorists attacked them using “small arms”.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Aqeel Abbas, a resident of village Mehro Peelo in Chakwal.

The Frontier Corps has launched a “large scale sanitisation operation” to hunt the terrorists.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” read the ISPR’s statement. “Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.”