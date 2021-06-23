Six-year-old Shakargarh boy killed in house fire

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A six-year-old child died after receiving third-degree burns during a house fire in Shakargarh Wednesday evening.

The blaze was reported in the Jhandiala village. "When the fire started, two boys were playing inside the house," the victim's family said. "One of them ran outside, but the other got stuck inside."

The rescue team reached the site and moved the six-year-old to a nearby hospital. The body has been handed over to the family.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.