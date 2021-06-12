Six schools in Quetta sealed for teaching Iranian syllabus: official

Authorities in Quetta have sealed six schools for teaching Iranian syllabus to students, an official said Saturday.

City Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Zohaib-ul-Haq told SAMAA TV that the owners of the schools and teachers were all Iranian nationals. The schools were sealed on Friday.

He added that the authorities found “unacceptable literature” at the schools.

The unregistered schools had been teaching students for several years, the assistant commissioner said.

Shabbir Ahmed, the director of the Balochistan Education Foundation, told SAMAA TV that the schools were established in Quetta under a Memorandum of Understanding in 1991 but they were not registered or inspected.

He added that the Balochistan Private Educational Institute Registration and Regulation Act makes it mandatory for the schools to get them registered.