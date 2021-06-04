Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Six cousins killed in Kohat firing

Two people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Listen to the story
Six people were killed and two injured after shots were fired in Kohat's Kharmatoo Friday morning. According to the police, an argument broke out between a man and his uncle over a domestic issue after which they opened fire at each other. The police have reached the site and have moved the injured people and bodies to the hospital. All the people killed were cousins, the investigating officer said. The suspects managed to flee from the crime scene. The police are investigating the case. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Six people were killed and two injured after shots were fired in Kohat’s Kharmatoo Friday morning.

According to the police, an argument broke out between a man and his uncle over a domestic issue after which they opened fire at each other.

The police have reached the site and have moved the injured people and bodies to the hospital. All the people killed were cousins, the investigating officer said.

The suspects managed to flee from the crime scene. The police are investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
firing kohat
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Kohat firing, kohat domestic conflict, kohat six people killed, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.