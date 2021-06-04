Six cousins killed in Kohat firing

Six people were killed and two injured after shots were fired in Kohat’s Kharmatoo Friday morning.

According to the police, an argument broke out between a man and his uncle over a domestic issue after which they opened fire at each other.

The police have reached the site and have moved the injured people and bodies to the hospital. All the people killed were cousins, the investigating officer said.

The suspects managed to flee from the crime scene. The police are investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.