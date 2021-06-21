Sinovac, Sinopharm second dose can be delayed by two weeks

You can delay your second dose of the Chinese-made vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm by two weeks, the National Command and Operation Centre has said.

The gap between the two doses has been increased from four weeks to six weeks. Medical experts say there’s no harm in delaying the second dose.

The gap between two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine is usually 21 days and 28 days for the Sinovac shot.

Though the NCOC did not provide a reason for its decision, it is believed to have been necessitated by a shortage of vaccines. Earlier this week, vaccination centres in all districts of Karachi were temporarily closed after they ran out of doses.

The inoculation centres reopened in the city on Monday.

On Sunday, Pakistan received a fresh batch of 1.55 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China.

A PIA plane brought the Sinovac vaccine to Islamabad from China. The NCOC said that China is taking measures to ensure uninterrupted vaccine supply to the country.

Another batch of two to three million doses of the coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in Pakistan next week.

The government’s plan is to inoculate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021.

According to NCOC, in the last 24 hours, 30 people died from the deadly virus, while 907 new cases were reported across the country. The infection rate was recorded at 2.6%. So far, 3,457,578 Pakistanis have been fully immunised against the virus.

