Sindh to review coronavirus restrictions on June 4

Provincial government spokesperson asks traders to be patient

Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks, stand guard on a deserted street during a lockdown after Sindh province government announced the closing of markets, public places and ban large gatherings amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Karachi on March 23, 2020. Photo: AFP

The Sindh government will decide on June 4 whether to ease the coronavirus restrictions or not, a government spokesperson said Wednesday. A meeting to review the situation and the coronavirus infection rate in Sindh will be held at the Chief Minister House Friday, Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, told reporters in Karachi. On May 22, the Sindh government extended the restrictions across the province for two more weeks, ordering markets to close at 6pm and banning entry to tourist spots. Wahab said the restrictions were imposed to contain the spread of the virus. He asked traders to be patient and close their businesses after 6pm. The spokesperson also took a dig at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for its threat to support protests over water shortage and the coronavirus lockdown. “The time for bullying is gone,” he said. Wahab accused the MQM-P of doing politics of “discrimination” and “division”, saying it should act like a responsible political party. He asked the MQM-P and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers to support the Sindh government’s stance over “unjust” distribution of water by the federal government. Earlier in the day, representatives of trade bodies held a press conference in Karachi along with Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh. They asked the Sindh government to ease restrictions on businesses. They gave the government a 72-hour ultimatum to extend timings for businesses by two hours.
