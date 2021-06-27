Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Sindh to reopen swimming pools, gyms, shrines, parks from Monday

Masks, social distancing mandatory

Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

File photo: Pakistani security personnel deploy outside the shrine of 13th century Muslim Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. (AFP)

The Sindh government has decided to re-open shrines, indoor gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks across the province from June 28, according to a notification issued by the provincial home department. The notification stated that people not wearing face masks will not be allowed to enter these places. The employees must be vaccinated against the virus. Shrines, amusement parks, gyms and swimming pools were closed across the province after an increase in number of the coronavirus infections in Sindh. Twenty three people lost their lives to the coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Sunday. In a Twitter post, the NCOC said the country reported 901 new cases of the virus. The positivity rate stands at 2.02%. The virus has so far claimed 22,211 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 954,743. The government’s plan is to vaccinate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021. Federal Minister Asad Umar, who is also the head of Pakistan’s COVID-control authority, warned Friday that the country could be hit by the fourth wave of the virus if the people stop being cautious. “In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination programme, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” said Umar in a Twitter post after reviewing the “artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC. He advised people to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated.
