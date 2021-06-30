Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations

Their homes and shops were demolished on court orders

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sindh government has decided to provide alternate spaces to residents of buildings demolished in recent anti-encroachment drives, government sources told SAMAA TV Wednesday.

In the recent months, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered demolition of several illegal buildings, structures and establishments in the city.

The Sindh government has decided to provide land to the affectees of these anti-encroachment operations. It will compensate owners of the demolished shops as well, according to the sources.

The PPP-led provincial government will form an inquiry commission under the supervision of a retired judge.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier announced that the government would provide 80-yard plots to the affectees.

Authorities have razed hundreds of houses along three major stormwater drains — Gujjar, Mehmoodabad and Orangi nullahs — in the last six months.

These drains are being widened to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater.

The Sindh government decided to remove encroachments around these drains after the August 2020 urban floods in Karachi.

Earlier this month, the top court ordered demolition of Nasla Tower, Aladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club.

