Sindh to decide on reopening schools Friday

The Sindh government will decide on June 4 whether to reopen schools in the province, the provincial education minister said Thursday.

Officials will meet to review the coronavirus situation in the province Friday, Education Minister Saeed Ghani said.

After Eid, the daily number of coronavirus infections had spiked to 2,000 but it has now come down to 1,000 because of the restrictions, he said.

“We are going towards the reopening, easing and removing the restrictions,” Ghani added.

Educational institutions across Pakistan were to reopen May 24 but the government decided to keep them closed till June 7 in the districts where the coronavirus positivity rate was above 5%.

Schools in Punjab are going to reopen from June 7, the provincial government has announced.

The virus has so far claimed 21,022 in Pakistan. The country reported at least 92 deaths and 2,028 new cases in the last 24 hours.

