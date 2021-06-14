Sindh resumes 6th to 8th classes with 50% attendance

The Sindh government has decided to resume classes for 6th, 7th and 8th grades from June 15, with 50% attendance.

Primary classes will begin from June 21 provided the graph of coronavirus infections goes down in the province, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said.

All teaching and non-teaching staff at educational institutions have to be vaccinated against the virus, according to the minister. Otherwise, they won’t be allowed inside the campus.

A coronavirus taskforce meeting decided on Monday that businesses and markets will now be closed only on Sundays. Previously, markets remained closed two days a week, Fridays and Sundays.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that people going to receive their driver licenses will have to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificates with them.

He took notice of complaints about the issuance of fake vaccination cards at the Karachi Expo Centre and has instructed the IG Police and Home Department to take action over it. “We will not tolerate any corruption or incompetence in the immunisation campaign.”

The coronavirus infection rate in Sindh has fallen to 4.5%. The ratio of positive cases in Karachi was reported at 9.5%, of which the highest was in East and South districts.

Sindh has received 3,035,998 vaccine doses so far. Over two million of these have been administered.

NCOC eases coronavirus restrictions

On June 9, the National Command and Operation Centre eased restrictions in the country.

The following decisions were taken:

Businesses to now remain open six days a week as opposed to five days before. The federating units will decide the days they will remain close.

Gyms to reopen for vaccinated members.

Only selective non-contact sports will be permitted.

Contact sports such as karate, boxing, MMA, rugby, kabbadi, wrestling, and water polo to remain banned.

Festivals and cultural events are not permitted.

Shrines and cinemas to remain closed.

The policy for calling in 50% of employees to work has been relaxed and offices can call in everyone now.

The two-day ban on inter-provincial transport has been lifted.

Restriction on 50% occupancy for public transport will be relaxed to 70% occupancy.

Restrictions on recreation, education sector, mask-wearing, Railways, and inbound passengers policy will remain in place.

In the last 24 hours, 34 people died from the novel coronavirus across Pakistan, while 1,019 new cases were reported. The country’s infection rate has called to 2.59%.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.