Sindh rejects bill making marriage of 18-year-olds mandatory

The Sindh Assembly rejected on Tuesday a bill presented by Jamaat-e-Islami MPA that sought to make it compulsory for parents to marry off their children after they turn 18.

The Sindh Compulsory Marriage Bill, 2021 said that if parents are unable to comply, they will have to provide a “justified reason of delay” to the deputy commissioner. If they fail to report to the DC, they will be fined Rs500.

Rasheed had told Samaa Digital that the bill is in accordance with Islamic teachings. “Rising rape cases, social ills, immorality and immoral crimes can be reduced by following Sharia teachings…and marrying off children by 18 or puberty.”

Mukesh Chawla, the provincial minister for parliamentary affairs, opposed the bill without giving any reason. Rasheed asked him reveal his reasons but the minister said he (Rasheed) should first disclose his reason behind tabling the bill.

The bill was rejected by the speaker after the parliamentary minister opposed it.

Eighteen is the minimum age for marriage in the province.

