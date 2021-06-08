Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh rejects bill making marriage of 18-year-olds mandatory

JI MPA had tabled it

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

File photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Sindh Assembly rejected on Tuesday a bill presented by Jamaat-e-Islami MPA that sought to make it compulsory for parents to marry off their children after they turn 18. The Sindh Compulsory Marriage Bill, 2021 said that if parents are unable to comply, they will have to provide a “justified reason of delay” to the deputy commissioner. If they fail to report to the DC, they will be fined Rs500. Rasheed had told Samaa Digital that the bill is in accordance with Islamic teachings. “Rising rape cases, social ills, immorality and immoral crimes can be reduced by following Sharia teachings…and marrying off children by 18 or puberty.” Mukesh Chawla, the provincial minister for parliamentary affairs, opposed the bill without giving any reason. Rasheed asked him reveal his reasons but the minister said he (Rasheed) should first disclose his reason behind tabling the bill. The bill was rejected by the speaker after the parliamentary minister opposed it. Eighteen is the minimum age for marriage in the province. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh Assembly rejected on Tuesday a bill presented by Jamaat-e-Islami MPA that sought to make it compulsory for parents to marry off their children after they turn 18.

The Sindh Compulsory Marriage Bill, 2021 said that if parents are unable to comply, they will have to provide a “justified reason of delay” to the deputy commissioner. If they fail to report to the DC, they will be fined Rs500.

Rasheed had told Samaa Digital that the bill is in accordance with Islamic teachings. “Rising rape cases, social ills, immorality and immoral crimes can be reduced by following Sharia teachings…and marrying off children by 18 or puberty.”

Mukesh Chawla, the provincial minister for parliamentary affairs, opposed the bill without giving any reason. Rasheed asked him reveal his reasons but the minister said he (Rasheed) should first disclose his reason behind tabling the bill.

The bill was rejected by the speaker after the parliamentary minister opposed it.

Eighteen is the minimum age for marriage in the province.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
marriage proposal Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sindh marriage bill, Jamaat e Islami, Abdul Rasheed bill
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.