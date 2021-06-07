Sindh lockdown updates: Outdoor dining, market timings, schools

The Sindh government will allow outdoor dining and markets to open for an extended time starting Monday.

Outdoor dining will be allowed till 12am and markets can stay open till 8pm, Sindh’s taskforce on coronavirus decided in a meeting Sunday.

Seaview and beaches will also be opened. Salons and barber shops will be allowed to open.

Outdoor weddings will be allowed after two weeks.

The government said that strict SOPs will have to be followed by markets, salons and at the beach. Traders will be asked for vaccination certificates after two weeks and will be fined if they are unable to provide them.

Classes from grade nine till university will open from Monday. Primary and secondary classes will be resumed in the second phase. Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that schools will fully reopen once all teachers are vaccinated.

He said this at the Expo Centre, where another hall has been made into a vaccinate centre.

Shah said that lockdown and coronavirus SOPs will be significantly relaxed after everyone is vaccinated. He said that people have demanded that businesses reopen fully, but for that traders and customers need to vaccinate and also keep proof of it with them.

“I request everyone to cooperate,” he said. “We have to vaccinate three million people.”

Murad said that Sindh will stop the salaries of government employees who refuse to get vaccinated.