Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh lockdown updates: Outdoor dining, market timings, schools

New SOPs apply from Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

Photo: File

The Sindh government will allow outdoor dining and markets to open for an extended time starting Monday.

Outdoor dining will be allowed till 12am and markets can stay open till 8pm, Sindh’s taskforce on coronavirus decided in a meeting Sunday.

Seaview and beaches will also be opened. Salons and barber shops will be allowed to open.

Outdoor weddings will be allowed after two weeks.

The government said that strict SOPs will have to be followed by markets, salons and at the beach. Traders will be asked for vaccination certificates after two weeks and will be fined if they are unable to provide them.

Classes from grade nine till university will open from Monday. Primary and secondary classes will be resumed in the second phase. Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that schools will fully reopen once all teachers are vaccinated.

He said this at the Expo Centre, where another hall has been made into a vaccinate centre.

Shah said that lockdown and coronavirus SOPs will be significantly relaxed after everyone is vaccinated. He said that people have demanded that businesses reopen fully, but for that traders and customers need to vaccinate and also keep proof of it with them.

“I request everyone to cooperate,” he said. “We have to vaccinate three million people.”

Murad said that Sindh will stop the salaries of government employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus updates Murad Ali shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
murad ali shah, sindh coronavirus, pakistan corona updates
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
At least 36 killed in Pakistan train crash
At least 36 killed in Pakistan train crash
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.