Sindh MPA Firdous Naqvi announces resignation over ‘undemocratic’ assembly proceedings

He said PTI MPAs were stopped from entering the assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said that he is resigning as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

He made the announcement while speaking to the media on Tuesday, adding that he will submit his resignation on June 30.

Naqvi said that he has taken the decision because of the unfair treatment way his party is being treated. He claimed that his party members were not allowed into the Sindh Assembly earlier in the day.

He remarked that the assembly has become undemocratic, adding that five PTI MPAs were stopped from going inside the assembly building.

