Sindh inter, matric exams to start in July: education minister

Students to only sit exams of elective courses

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Intermediate and matriculation exams for students in Sindh will commence in July, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Wednesday. Assessments for 10th and 11th grades will begin in August. "The results of classes 10 and 12 will be announced in the first phase after 45 days of examinations," Ghani said in a meeting. "The results of grades nine and 11 will be announced afterward." It was agreed that students will only sit exams of elective subjects. The minister said that attendance at educational institutions will be 50% with classes on an alternate basis. "It is mandatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff to be vaccinated." Ghani reassured that once the inoculation process is completed, things will go back to normal. Sindh has received 3,035,998 vaccine doses so far. Over two million of these have been administered. Earlier this week, the Sindh government reopened schools for grades six to eight in the province from June 15. Primary classes will begin from June 21 provided the graph of coronavirus infections goes down. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
