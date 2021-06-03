Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Sindh employees must get vaccinated to receive salaries

Decision made during a meeting of the provincial task force

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has instructed the finance ministry to stop the July salaries of all government employees who haven’t been vaccinated.

The decision was made during a meeting of the provincial task force on Thursday.

The CM even appealed to the people to carry their CNICs to vaccination centres and get inoculated.

Sindh Health Secretary Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi told the meeting participants that the province has so far tested 26,812 passengers. Of these, 55 tested positive for the coronavirus.

On May 29, four passengers tested positive for the Delta variant, the new name of the virus discovered in India. These four people are in isolation and they came in contact with 14 people whose symptoms are being monitored.

On June 1, Karachi’s positivity rate was 12.45% and it fell to 11.70% on June 2, Dr Hussain said.

The deadly virus claimed 391 lives in Sindh last month.

