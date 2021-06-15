Tuesday, June 15, 2021  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Sindh denies Irsa teams permission to monitor barrages

Calls them 'unilateral'

Posted: Jun 15, 2021
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Sindh government has denied the Indus River System Authority teams permission to monitor barrages in the province, it emerged Tuesday.

Sindh Irrigation Secretary Saleem Raza expressed serious reservations over these “unilateral” teams, which were formed to monitor the flow of water at different embankments on the Indus River.

“We will not allow monitoring of barrages until the formation of impartial teams,” the letter read.

It urged Irsa to devise a method to measure the flow of water and identify the inspection sites through consensus.

The Sindh cabinet said last month that Punjab was getting an “exclusive favour” and more than its share of water from the Indus water system.

Related: Sindh claims discrimination in water distribution, IRSA denies

It termed the unjust distribution “Sindh-enmity” and asked the federal government to distribute water as per the 1991 water accord.

“The crops are turning pale in Sindh and Irsa has failed to implement the accord,” the provincial cabinet said.

Last week, Irsa ordered the Water & Power Development Authority to appoint neutral officers to resolve the water distribution issue between Sindh and Punjab.

Punjab has formed its team but Sindh has yet to appoint officials to represent it.

