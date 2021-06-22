Sindh CNG stations closed till June 29

CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed till June 29, the Sui Southern Gas Company said Tuesday.

According to a statement, the SSGC said that the stations will remain closed from June 22 to June 29. The decision was taken because of a gas shortfall and low-pressure.

The CNG Association has rejected the SSGC’s decision. Its leader Ghayas Paracha said that the institutional “incompetence” led to the gas crisis in the province.

He demanded that the SSGC withdraw its decision to suspend the gas supply.