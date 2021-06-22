Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh CNG stations closed till June 29

Decision taken because of a gas shortfall, says SSGC

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed till June 29, the Sui Southern Gas Company said Tuesday.

According to a statement, the SSGC said that the stations will remain closed from June 22 to June 29. The decision was taken because of a gas shortfall and low-pressure.

The CNG Association has rejected the SSGC’s decision. Its leader Ghayas Paracha said that the institutional “incompetence” led to the gas crisis in the province.

He demanded that the SSGC withdraw its decision to suspend the gas supply.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CNG stations Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
national assembly Pakistan today fight, national assembly Pakistan fight 2021, National Assembly Fight, National Assembly Session PTI and PMNL Fight, National Assembly Uncensored Fight, Violence in national assembly, samaa tv live, news headlines, pakistan news live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.