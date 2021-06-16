Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh cities, including Karachi, to receive pre-monsoon rains from Thursday

The spell will last three days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Karachi among several Sindh cities will receive pre-monsoon rains from Thursday, according to a Pakistan Meteorological Department official.

The spell will last three days, PMD official Jawwad Memon said on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din. It will start raining in some areas Wednesday, he added.

The rain system will strengthen by Thursday evening and the province is likely to receive rainfall till Saturday, according to the official.

In Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, North Karachi and areas close to the National Highway are expected to receive heavy rain.

Memon said the rain system has been heading towards Sindh from the Arabian Sea.

In the past, he said, unusual rains have been witnessed because of some powerful systems in the pre-monsoon season.

Intermittent rains will continue in Punjab plains and the weather will remain pleasant over the next few weeks, the official added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi monsoon Rain Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, Karachi, monsoon, rain,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Karachi's Defence, Clifton won't flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi’s Defence, Clifton won’t flood this monsoon: CBC
Today's outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022
Today’s outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022
Sindh resumes 6th to 8th classes with 50% attendance
Sindh resumes 6th to 8th classes with 50% attendance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.