Sindh cities, including Karachi, to receive pre-monsoon rains from Thursday

Karachi among several Sindh cities will receive pre-monsoon rains from Thursday, according to a Pakistan Meteorological Department official.

The spell will last three days, PMD official Jawwad Memon said on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din. It will start raining in some areas Wednesday, he added.

The rain system will strengthen by Thursday evening and the province is likely to receive rainfall till Saturday, according to the official.

In Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, North Karachi and areas close to the National Highway are expected to receive heavy rain.

Memon said the rain system has been heading towards Sindh from the Arabian Sea.

In the past, he said, unusual rains have been witnessed because of some powerful systems in the pre-monsoon season.

Intermittent rains will continue in Punjab plains and the weather will remain pleasant over the next few weeks, the official added.

