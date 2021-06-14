Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Sialkot: Robbers dressed in police uniforms loot 71 tola gold

Take Rs1.8 million with them too

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Thirteen robbers clad in police uniforms looted 71 tolas (887.5 grammes) of gold from a house in Sialkot's Daska Sunday night.

They took Rs1.8 million cash along with them too, according to the police. "The suspects were wearing uniforms of the elite police force," the investigating officer said.

The victims told the police that the robbers held them hostage, tied them with a rope, and tortured them as well.

The police have begun investigating the case. They are conducting raids to arrest the culprits.

