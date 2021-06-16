Shehbaz Sharif to appear in FIA’s office on June 22

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif has been told to appear in Federal Investigation Agency’s office on June 22. He has been accused of money laundering in Ramzan and Al Arabia Sugar Mills.

Shehbaz is accused of opening fake accounts in the name of poor employees while he was serving as Punjab’s chief minister. He is accused of using these accounts to transfer Rs25 billion to Sharif family accounts from 2008 to 2012.

The FIA asked him four questions in its notice. It inquires about the transference of money in employees’ accounts, the role of the chief minister’s secretariat in it, the relevance of Shehbaz’s son Salman Shahbaz, and family assets.

The National Accountability Bureau in Lahore accepted his plea on June 14 to delay the proceedings of the case till July 8.

