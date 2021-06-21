Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza granted bail in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz have been granted interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on Monday.

The father and son, accompanied by PML-N supporters, submitted their bail petitions in a Lahore sessions court to avoid arrest as they have been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency on June 22.

Taking the rostrum during the hearing, Shehbaz said that he didn’t understand why he was named in the case. “During my tenure as the chief minister, we refused sugar subsidies to all mill owners in the province, including my sons,” he said.

The court has approved their interim bails till July 10.

Last week, the agency summoned Shehbaz in corruption cases related to the Ramzan and Al-Arabia sugar mills.

Shehbaz has been accused of opening fake accounts in the name of employees of the mills while serving as Punjab’s chief minister. He was accused of using these accounts to transfer Rs25 billion to the Sharif family’s accounts from 2008 to 2012.

The FIA asked him four questions in its notice. It inquired about the transfer of money in employees’ accounts, the role of the chief minister’s secretariat in it, the relevance of Shehbaz’s son Salman Shahbaz, and family assets.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore accepted his plea on June 14 to delay the proceedings of the case till July 8.

