Shehbaz Sharif: Give Opposition equal media coverage

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has accused the government of preventing the media from covering them in Parliament.

Shehbaz has written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, demanding the media be given full access to the proceedings.

The media is still not allowed to use the space adjacent to gate number one, he said. “All media should be given access to Parliament without any restrictions.”

According to the Opposition leader, Parliament has been left in dire straits following the third wave of Covid-19.

Claiming that the Opposition is being deprived of equal media coverage, he has requested Speaker Asad Qaiser to allow the voices of the Opposition to reach the public.

In a National Assembly session on June 17, he criticised Budget 202122 presented by the PTI government. Shehbaz remarked that we have come to Parliament as representatives of the country. We won’t let the government pass this budget. This budget is fraud if it fails to bring the prices of commodities down and generate more jobs.

The PTI has imposed the maximum number of taxes in its tenure. The PML-N leader claimed that five million people have lost their jobs because of this fake budget.

