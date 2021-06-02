Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

SHC tells govt to respond in Burns Road pedestrianisation case

It was challenged in February

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Sindh High Court told the provincial government on Wednesday to submit its response in a case challenging the pedestrianisation of Burns Road.

The petitioners challenged the decision of the authorities on February 11 to close the food street for traffic from 6pm onwards. They said that the new rules are causing them a lot of problems.

The assistant attorney general has asked the court for more time to respond.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the authorities what they have done to open the road for traffic. SSP South replied that the roads are open but only takeaways from eateries are allowed, as per coronavirus SOPs. The court asked what the policy would be after the lockdown.

The judge said that it is not just a matter of road closure but of basic rights.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Burns Road Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
burns road, sindh high court
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
CCTV shows robbers stealing nine goats in Karachi
CCTV shows robbers stealing nine goats in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.