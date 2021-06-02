SHC tells govt to respond in Burns Road pedestrianisation case

The Sindh High Court told the provincial government on Wednesday to submit its response in a case challenging the pedestrianisation of Burns Road.

The petitioners challenged the decision of the authorities on February 11 to close the food street for traffic from 6pm onwards. They said that the new rules are causing them a lot of problems.

The assistant attorney general has asked the court for more time to respond.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the authorities what they have done to open the road for traffic. SSP South replied that the roads are open but only takeaways from eateries are allowed, as per coronavirus SOPs. The court asked what the policy would be after the lockdown.

The judge said that it is not just a matter of road closure but of basic rights.