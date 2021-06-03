Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
SHC summons details of Rs1.57b Rufi Global City scam

Builders have applied for bail

Posted: Jun 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: Asma Rehan/Facebook

The Sindh High Court summoned details of the Rufi Global City scam case while hearing the bail petition of two builders on Thursday.

Rauf Ahmed Rufi and Manzoor Ahmed Rufi, the owners of the Rufi Builders and Developers, approached the high court seeking bail after an accountability court reopened on April 18 a Rs1.57bn graft case against them.

They reportedly launched a housing project Rufi Global City near the Superhighway in 2000 and booked houses. They received the money in installments and later denied possession to 600 allottees. NAB launched an inquiry against them and they were arrested in 2017 for cheating people.

On May 30, 2019 a Karachi court approved their plea bargain on the condition that they will compensate the allottees. Their plea bargain was revoked after the court learned of their failure to release the compensation amount.

The court has restricted the project owners from leasing out more land. It has summoned the investigation officer at the next hearing on June 16.

