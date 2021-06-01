SHC denies bail to Ali Wazir in hate speech case

The Sindh High Court denied bail to PTM MNA Ali Wazir on Tuesday in a hate speech case.

A two-judge bench was hearing the case.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020. He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

Hate speech case

An FIR was registered against Wazir on December 7, 2020 at the Sohrab Goth police station.

He was charged under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code: