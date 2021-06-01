Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
SHC denies bail to Ali Wazir in hate speech case

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020

Posted: Jun 1, 2021

The Sindh High Court denied bail to PTM MNA Ali Wazir on Tuesday in a hate speech case.

A two-judge bench was hearing the case.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020. He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

Hate speech case

An FIR was registered against Wazir on December 7, 2020 at the Sohrab Goth police station.

He was charged under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code:

  • 120-B (criminal conspiracy)
  • 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups)
  • 505-B (statements for inducing a person to commit offence against state)
  • 506 (criminal intimidation)
  • 188 (disobeying order of public servant)

MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA's bill
 
 
 
 
 
