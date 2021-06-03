Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
SHC declares void 2018 Sindh public commission exams

Medical candidates will have to sit exams again too

Posted: Jun 3, 2021
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The Sindh High Court declared null and void on Thursday the Sindh Public Service Commission exams of 2018. It said the 1,783 candidates who applied for medical vacancies will also have to sit exams, oral and written, again.

The circuit court Hyderabad has overturned the appointment of the chairman and members too. The examination process discourages appointments on merit, it said.

The commission violated the Supreme Court’s suo motu notice of 2013 on anomalies on the appointment, the Sindh High Court said. The chief minister of Sindh does not have the authority to appoint the chairman and members, and political appointments cannot be impartial, the court said.

It said that the commission members have colluded to make appointments against merit. The chairman and members are appointed without even administering oath, it said.

