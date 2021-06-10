Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Shaukat Siddiqui’s allegations against officials are misleading: AAG

Justice Bandial says Siddiqui showed irresponsibility as judge

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
Photo Courtesy: Supreme Court

The additional attorney general has termed the allegations former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui levelled against the government officials as “misleading” and “baseless”. A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial is hearing an appeal by Siddiqui against his removal from the office. In the previous hearing, Siddiqui had accused officials of an intelligence agency of interfering in judicial affairs and “manipulating” the formation of benches of the high courts. During the hearing, Justice Bandial said that Siddiqui had showed “irresponsibility” as a judge and didn’t understand his post. The case has been adjourned till Friday. Siddiqui was removed as the judge of the Islamabad High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council after he made a speech at the bar and accused the intelligence officials of “manipulating” the judicial affairs. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





 
 
 

 

