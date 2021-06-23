Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: Moeed Yousuf refuses to meet Afghan counterpart

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf refused to meet his Afghan counterpart in Dushanbe Wednesday.

A spokesman of the National Security Division said that Dr Yousuf will not meet the Afghan national security adviser because of the country’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

He attended the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The leader met Russia’s National Security Adviser Nikolai Patrushev. They discussed politics and security in the region with respect to America withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Russia’s Patrushev invited Dr Yusuf for a tour to Russia and stressed improving relations between the countries.

He did not meet Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Pawar too.

