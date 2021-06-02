Seven injured in firing in Karachi’s Defence

Seven men were injured after a security guard opened fire near Khayban-e-Shujaat in Karachi’s Defence Wednesday afternoon.

According to the deputy commissioner of District South, a show was being filmed in the area. The guard attacked the crew after an argument broke out between them.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

The injured people, identified as Shehzad, Zahid, Farhan, Idrees, Akber, and Sher Khan, have been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. They have been declared to be out of danger.

Police have reached the crime site and cordoned it off.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.