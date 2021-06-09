Sedition case: Lahore court orders Javed Latif’s release

A court in Lahore ordered Wednesday the release of PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif on bail in a sedition case.

The judge approved his bail subject to submission of two surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each.

The PML-N lawmaker was arrested in April after his bail plea was rejected by a sessions court in Lahore.

Latif has been accused of making anti-Pakistan remarks on a TV show.

On March 12, Latif had said that they would not chant Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan) if anything happened to his party’s vice-president, Maryam Nawaz.

“It is the matter of a leader’s life,” Latif told SAMAA TV’s Paras Jahanzaib on her show. “I am saying it beforehand when Benazir Bhutto realized the threats to her life, she took names and after that the tragedy took place.”