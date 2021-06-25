Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Security agencies raid Lahore blast suspect’s Karachi residence: sources

He lived in Mehmoodabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Security agencies raided the Karachi residence of the suspect arrested in connection with Wednesday’s bomb attack in Lahore’s Johar Town, sources said Friday.

At least three people, including a policeman, were injured in the attack near JuD leader Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Lahore’s BOR Society on June 23.

Saeed is currently serving his sentence at Kot Lakhpat jail in a money laundering and terror-financing case.

The suspect lived in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad. He had come to Pakistan one-and-a-half month ago.

The agencies didn’t make any arrest but seized several documents, according to the sources. The suspect has hotel business in Bahrain since 2010.

He thrice visited Lahore after arriving in Pakistan and spent 27 days in the city.

Lahore blast, Johar town blast, Peter Paul David, Karachi Lahore blast
 

MOST READ
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Karachi weather: light rain, thunderstorm forecast today, says Met Office
 
 
 
 
 
