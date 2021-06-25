Security agencies raid Lahore blast suspect’s Karachi residence: sources

Security agencies raided the Karachi residence of the suspect arrested in connection with Wednesday’s bomb attack in Lahore’s Johar Town, sources said Friday.

At least three people, including a policeman, were injured in the attack near JuD leader Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Lahore’s BOR Society on June 23.

Saeed is currently serving his sentence at Kot Lakhpat jail in a money laundering and terror-financing case.

The suspect lived in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad. He had come to Pakistan one-and-a-half month ago.

The agencies didn’t make any arrest but seized several documents, according to the sources. The suspect has hotel business in Bahrain since 2010.

He thrice visited Lahore after arriving in Pakistan and spent 27 days in the city.

