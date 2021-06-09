Sanaullah Abbasi appointed FIA DG, Wajid Zia transferred

The federal government removed Wednesday Wajid Zia as the Federal Investigation Agency’s director general and replaced him with Sanaullah Abbasi.

Abbasi was serving as the inspector general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The federal cabinet has given its approval to remove Zia from his position. He has been posted as the DG of the National Police Bureau. Zia, the former head of the Panama Leaks JIT, was made FIA’s DG in November 2019.

Moazzam Jah Ansari has been posted as KP’s IG of police, while Kashmir IG Salahuddin will be the new commandant of the Frontier Constabulary.

