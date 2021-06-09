Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sanaullah Abbasi appointed FIA DG, Wajid Zia transferred

Zia made DG National Police Bureau

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: Sanaullah Abbasi/Facebook

Listen to the story
The federal government removed Wednesday Wajid Zia as the Federal Investigation Agency’s director general and replaced him with Sanaullah Abbasi. Abbasi was serving as the inspector general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. The federal cabinet has given its approval to remove Zia from his position. He has been posted as the DG of the National Police Bureau. Zia, the former head of the Panama Leaks JIT, was made FIA's DG in November 2019. Moazzam Jah Ansari has been posted as KP’s IG of police, while Kashmir IG Salahuddin will be the new commandant of the Frontier Constabulary. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The federal government removed Wednesday Wajid Zia as the Federal Investigation Agency’s director general and replaced him with Sanaullah Abbasi.

Abbasi was serving as the inspector general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The federal cabinet has given its approval to remove Zia from his position. He has been posted as the DG of the National Police Bureau. Zia, the former head of the Panama Leaks JIT, was made FIA’s DG in November 2019.

Moazzam Jah Ansari has been posted as KP’s IG of police, while Kashmir IG Salahuddin will be the new commandant of the Frontier Constabulary.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Sanaullah Abbasi wajid zia
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Wajid Zia, Sanaullah Abbasi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.