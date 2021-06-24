Sajid Ali Sadpara vows to complete father’s K2 mission

Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of renowned Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, has vowed to complete his father’s K2 mission.

“Will will shoot a documentary on the lives of my father and John Snorri during this mission,” he said in a press conference at the Islamabad Press Club on Thursday. “I know my father is not alive anymore but I want to go to K2 and find out what happened to him.”

Sajid announced that he will start his summit on June 25 (Friday), adding that it will take him and his team 40 to 45 days to climb the world’s second-tallest mountain.

The mountaineer plans to locate his father’s body during the mission as well.

Earlier in February this year, Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile lost their lives during a K2 winter expedition. They were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain. The Pakistan Army launched a search operation but their efforts were thwarted by the harsh weather. A week after the search operation, the mountaineers were declared dead.

K2 is King of Mountains’

Sajid revealed, in an earlier interview, that his father had one dream: to hoist Pakistan’s flag on K2. “He always told me it’s our mountain and Pakistanis should be the ones to climb it.”

Sadpara’s last portrait was shared by filmmaker Elia Saikaly on his Instagram account, who had accompanied the climbers on their expedition. He recalled that Sadpara would tell him that K2 is the ‘King of Mountains’.

Who was Muhammad Ali Sadpara?

Only three of the 11 siblings born in a village outside Skardu survived their childhood. The youngest of them is Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who built his career as a flip-flop-wearing high-altitude porter.

His first playground was the Baltoro Glacier.

With some luck and sheer determination, Ali joined expeditions on the great mountains. There are 14 mountains in the world higher than 8,000 meters. Sadpara has scaled eight of them. They are the Gasherbrum II, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Broad Peak and K2 in Pakistan, and Lhotse, Manslu and Makalu in Nepal.

He was a member of expeditions that completed the first winter and autumn ascents of Nanga Parbat and the first winter ascent of the Pumori Peak in Nepal.

Teammate Alex Txicon and Simone Moro give credit for the winter summit of Nanga Parbat to Sadpara’s brilliance. The trio succeeded in their second attempt in 2016 after having failed a year earlier.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.