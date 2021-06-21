Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market

It weights 20 maunds

Posted: Jun 21, 2021
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

A 20-maund bull arrived at Karachi's cattle market from Sahiwal on Monday and many people have termed it to be the "heaviest animal" there.

Sultan, who weighs 20 maunds, has been priced at Rs2.6 million and it is being looked after by five caretakers, his owner Asad said. He remarked that he has brought other animals too but he spends most of his time taking care of Sultan.

Karachi's cattle market opened for the public on June 10 and 15,000 sacrificial animals have arrived so far. The organisers have said that animals are coming from across the country in trucks and trailers.

The administration has made arrangements to ensure a 24-hour water supply to the animal sellers. Teams have been working 24/7 to provide all facilities to the people.

Food stalls have been set up for people.

cattle market Karachi
 
