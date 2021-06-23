Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets July 10 for Zil Hajj moon sighting

PMD predicts moon won't be sighted

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Ruet-e-Hill committee will meet on July 10 to sight the Zil Hajj moon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that there are fewer chances of the moon being sighted on July 10. If the moon is not sighted, then Zil Hajj will start from July 12 and Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21.

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

