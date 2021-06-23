Royal Palm Golf Club scam: Ex-ISI chief’s indictment postponed

The indictment of former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi has been postponed in the Royal Palm Golf Club scam case. He has also served as former Railways secretary and federal minister for communication and Railways.

An accountability court in Islamabad resumed hearing the case on Wednesday. Judge Syed Asghar Ali asked NAB to submit more details in the case.

Two people named in the case, Ramzan Sheikh and Pervaiz Latif, have filed pleas for acquittal.

A reference was filed against the corruption suspects in 2019. They have been accused of causing a Rs2.2 billion loss to the national exchequer.

In 2001, the Pakistan Railway offered the lease of its golf club at Canal Bank in Lahore for 33 years for which a number of firms submitted bids, including MAX Corps Pvt Ltd. The lease period was, however, illegally increased from 33 to 49 years during the bidding process, according to NAB.

The size of the land also increased illegally from 103 acres to 140 acres, and the Railways officer colony was also demolished. The land was leased out in a non-transparent manner to grant benefit to the leaseholder: Main Land Hasnain ltd, NAB said.

Others named in the case include Lt Gen (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman, a former secretary/chairman Railways Board, Maj Gen (retd) Hamid Hassan Butt, Iqbal Samad Khan, Khurshid Ahmed Khan, Brig (retd) Akhtar Ali Baig, Abdul Ghaffar, Ramzan Sheikh, and Pervaiz Qureshi.

