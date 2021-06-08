Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
‘Road connecting Gwadar to Khuzdar to be completed by November’

Asim Saleem Bajwa addressed a press conference on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The road network connecting Gwadar to Khuzdar will be completed by October or November, said CPEC Authority Chairperson Asim Saleem Bajwa while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

He remarked that the M8 motorway which connects Turbat to Khushab has been completed. No work has, however, been done on the 425 kilometre-long road from Awaran to Khuzdar.

Work on 106-kilometre patch of the N85 motorway is currently underway and it will be completed soon. This will then connect the motorway to Khushab. It will become operational in October or November, and will connect Gwadar to Khuzdar.

He remarked that it was a dream of a people there that the N40 motorway which connects Quetta to Taftan to connect to the hinterland of South Balochistan too. For them, PM Imran Khan recently broke ground on the road that will connect Naukundi to Mashkhel to Panjgur.

Our plan is to lay down the network for interconnectivity among Balochistan, he added. "Three dams are being built too."

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced that the government is constructing development projects worth 530 billion in Gwadar.

"We want to improve the connectivity from north to south and east to west," he remarked.

