Rajanpur man arrested for murdering sisters: police

A man killed two of his sisters in the name of ‘honour’ in Rajanpur’s Kacha Mianwali, the police said Saturday afternoon.

The bodies were found in a stream near the house of the victims. According to the police, the suspect shot the women and then threw their bodies in the stream.

He has been arrested. The Bangla Iccha police have seized a 12 bore pistol from the suspect’s possession and have begun questioning him.

The bodies have been sent handed over to the heirs after their post-mortem examination.

Around a thousand Pakistani women are murdered in honour killings each year — in which the victim, normally a woman, is killed by a relative for bringing shame on the family.

Perpetrators have often walked free because of a legal loophole that allowed them to seek forgiveness for the crime from another family member.

But the government has since passed a law that mandates life imprisonment, even if the attacker escapes capital punishment through a relative’s pardon.

“Antiquated and lethal notions that ‘honour’ resides in women’s bodies and actions still prevail across Pakistan,” the country’s Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

