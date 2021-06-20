Rain, thunderstorm disrupt power supply in Lahore

Lahore was hit with a massive power breakdown on Sunday after it received rain with thunderstorms.

The breakdown occurred after 120 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped plunging more than half of the city into darkness.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain is expected in the city in the next 24 hours. Due to strong winds, electricity poles in multiple areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collapsed.

Earlier, the Met office predicted that monsoon rains will hit the country between June 27 and June 30.

Upper Punjab, Northern Balochistan, and Kashmir will receive above-normal showers.

