Sunday, June 20, 2021  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Rain, thunderstorm disrupt power supply in Lahore

More rain expected in the next 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Lahore was hit with a massive power breakdown on Sunday after it received rain with thunderstorms. The breakdown occurred after 120 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped plunging more than half of the city into darkness. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain is expected in the city in the next 24 hours. Due to strong winds, electricity poles in multiple areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collapsed. Earlier, the Met office predicted that monsoon rains will hit the country between June 27 and June 30. Upper Punjab, Northern Balochistan, and Kashmir will receive above-normal showers. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Lahore was hit with a massive power breakdown on Sunday after it received rain with thunderstorms.

The breakdown occurred after 120 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped plunging more than half of the city into darkness.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain is expected in the city in the next 24 hours. Due to strong winds, electricity poles in multiple areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collapsed.

Earlier, the Met office predicted that monsoon rains will hit the country between June 27 and June 30.

Upper Punjab, Northern Balochistan, and Kashmir will receive above-normal showers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
heavy rain Lahore power breakdown
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore rain, Lahore power breakdown, LESCO, Punjab, KP, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.