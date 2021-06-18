Rain lashes parts of Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rain has been reported in different parts of Karachi such as Superhighway, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Airport, Satellite Town, Bin Qasim, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shah Town, Shah Latif Town, and surrounding areas.

The PMD had predicted that Karachi would receive rain today and tomorrow (June 19). The weather has become pleasant.

Other parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Thar, received monsoon spells starting June 17. In a statement, a spokesperson for the PMD said that the moist currents from North Arabia Sea entered Sindh on June 16.

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Karachi last year. More than 50 people died, roads were flooded with water, flight operations were cancelled and an emergency was imposed across the city.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.