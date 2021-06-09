Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Railways minister suspends nine officials over Ghotki train collision

They are accused of showing "incompetence", "negligence"

The Railways minister has suspended nine officials in Sukkur, Lahore and Lahore division for showing “negligence” and “incompetence” during the Monday’s train crash that killed 63 people in Sindh’s Daharki. According to a notification, Mansoor Anwar, Mujeed Rehman, Shaukat Ali Shaikh, Nehal Khan, Ibtesam-ul-Hassan, Shamsuddin and Ghulam Qadir were suspended by Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati. At least 63 people were killed and over 200 injured after the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed into the way of the oncoming Sir Syed Express. Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain. But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment. At least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019. Two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in Karachi in 2016 killing 21 people.
