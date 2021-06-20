Quetta: One injured in grenade attack on FC vehicle

A man, identified as Taj Muhammad, was injured in a grenade attack on a Frontier Corps vehicle near Quetta’s Sabzal Road, the police said Sunday evening.

All the soldiers in the vehicle remained safe.

Muhammad was immediately moved to the Bolan Medical Complex hospital. He has been declared to be out of danger.

The police and bomb disposable squad have reached the site and cordoned off the area. An FIR has been registered. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the attack and have begun investigations.

