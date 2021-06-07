Quetta courts sentences man to prison over child pornography

A court in Quetta on Monday sentenced a man to three years in prison and handed him a Rs45,000 fine after finding him guilty of child pornography.

The man, identified as Allauddin, was arrested by the cybercrime wing of the FIA last year for making an inappropriate video of a 12-year-old and posting it on social media.

The convict, a driver by profession, also blackmailed the family. He was sentenced under sections 21, 22 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Pakistan criminalised child pornography in 2016, making it a punishable offense with seven years in prison and a fine of Rs0.7 million.

