Punjab to start coronavirus vaccination drive in villages

Punjab has decided to start the Covid-19 vaccination drive in its villages.

A notification, issued by the government, said that 320 rural health centres across the province would be turned into vaccination centres.

The government plans to inoculate 80,000 people, including frontline workers.

On June 3, Pakistan officially begun administering the coronavirus vaccine to everyone aged 18 or older.

The country had faced vaccination hesitancy and shortage of supply but it has now secured above 18 million doses, including donations and purchases from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation.

Registration for all adults opened on May 26. People can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

Pakistan has reported more than 930,511 coronavirus infections and over 21,000 deaths. On Saturday, the country reported 1,923 new cases and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours.

