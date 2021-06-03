Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7

Only 50% students will be allowed to attend classes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Students wearing facemasks attend a class at a government school in Lahore on September 15, 2020 after the educational institutes were reopened nearly six months after the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP)

Schools across Punjab will reopen from June 7, the provincial education department announced Thursday. Educational institutes will be allowed to call 50% students to attend classes on alternate days, the education department said in a statement. No student should be allowed to attend classes for two consecutive days. Educational institutions across Pakistan were to reopen May 24, but the government decided to keep them closed till June 7 in the districts where the coronavirus positivity rate was above 5%. The virus has so far claimed 21,022 lives in Pakistan. The country reported at least 92 deaths and 2,028 new cases in the last 24 hours. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
