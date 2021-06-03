Punjab schools to reopen from June 7

Schools across Punjab will reopen from June 7, the provincial education department announced Thursday.

Educational institutes will be allowed to call 50% students to attend classes on alternate days, the education department said in a statement.

No student should be allowed to attend classes for two consecutive days.

Educational institutions across Pakistan were to reopen May 24, but the government decided to keep them closed till June 7 in the districts where the coronavirus positivity rate was above 5%.

The virus has so far claimed 21,022 lives in Pakistan. The country reported at least 92 deaths and 2,028 new cases in the last 24 hours.

