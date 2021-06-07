Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives assassination attempt in Okara

Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survived an attempt on her life in Okara on Sunday, a senior police said Monday.

Faisal Shahzad, the district police officer in Okara, told SAMAA Digital that Mohsin had come to Jhujh Kalan for a public rally on Sunday when unidentified men fired at her vehicle and attacked her convoy with batons and stones.

The police have arrested two suspected attackers after registering an FIR, said DPO Shahzad. The prime suspect is still at large.

According to the FIR, an accused person, identified as Mohammad Yaseen, had threatened her on social media two days ago that if her convoy comes to Jhuj Kalan, no one will be allowed to leave alive.

Mohsin, the former editor of the Friday Times and wife of journalist Najam Sethi, was elected from PP-184 (Okara-II) as an independent candidate during the 2018 Generel Election.

According to a police source, the attackers belong to the group of Mohsin’s political rivals in the constituency.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari termed the attack on Mohsin “absolutely unacceptable”, saying “the culprits must be caught and dealt with strictly under the law”.

The attack on Punjab lawmaker was condemned by the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Amnesty International.

“The attack on parliamentarian Jugnu Mohsin is a glaring reminder of the need for authorities to act on threats made against women online,” said Amnesty in a Twitter post.

The HRCP has asked the government to bring the perpetrators to justice. “HRCP strongly condemns the attack on journalist and write Jugnu Mohsin,” said the human rights watch dog.

The attack on Mohsin comes two days after she tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly condemning attacks on journalists across the country. The lawmaker in her resolution referred to the last month’s attack on journalist Asad Toor and a ban on Hamid Mir’s TV show following a protest.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.