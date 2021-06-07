Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives assassination attempt in Okara

Officials say two attackers have been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: Jugnu Mohsin/Facebook

Listen to the story
Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survived an attempt on her life in Okara on Sunday, a senior police said Monday. Faisal Shahzad, the district police officer in Okara, told SAMAA Digital that Mohsin had come to Jhujh Kalan for a public rally on Sunday when unidentified men fired at her vehicle and attacked her convoy with batons and stones.  The police have arrested two suspected attackers after registering an FIR, said DPO Shahzad. The prime suspect is still at large. According to the FIR, an accused person, identified as Mohammad Yaseen, had threatened her on social media two days ago that if her convoy comes to Jhuj Kalan, no one will be allowed to leave alive. Mohsin, the former editor of the Friday Times and wife of journalist Najam Sethi, was elected from PP-184 (Okara-II) as an independent candidate during the 2018 Generel Election.  According to a police source, the attackers belong to the group of Mohsin’s political rivals in the constituency. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari termed the attack on Mohsin “absolutely unacceptable”, saying “the culprits must be caught and dealt with strictly under the law”. The attack on Punjab lawmaker was condemned by the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Amnesty International. “The attack on parliamentarian Jugnu Mohsin is a glaring reminder of the need for authorities to act on threats made against women online,” said Amnesty in a Twitter post. The HRCP has asked the government to bring the perpetrators to justice. “HRCP strongly condemns the attack on journalist and write Jugnu Mohsin,” said the human rights watch dog. The attack on Mohsin comes two days after she tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly condemning attacks on journalists across the country. The lawmaker in her resolution referred to the last month’s attack on journalist Asad Toor and a ban on Hamid Mir’s TV show following a protest. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survived an attempt on her life in Okara on Sunday, a senior police said Monday.

Faisal Shahzad, the district police officer in Okara, told SAMAA Digital that Mohsin had come to Jhujh Kalan for a public rally on Sunday when unidentified men fired at her vehicle and attacked her convoy with batons and stones. 

The police have arrested two suspected attackers after registering an FIR, said DPO Shahzad. The prime suspect is still at large.

According to the FIR, an accused person, identified as Mohammad Yaseen, had threatened her on social media two days ago that if her convoy comes to Jhuj Kalan, no one will be allowed to leave alive.

Mohsin, the former editor of the Friday Times and wife of journalist Najam Sethi, was elected from PP-184 (Okara-II) as an independent candidate during the 2018 Generel Election. 

According to a police source, the attackers belong to the group of Mohsin’s political rivals in the constituency.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari termed the attack on Mohsin “absolutely unacceptable”, saying “the culprits must be caught and dealt with strictly under the law”.

The attack on Punjab lawmaker was condemned by the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Amnesty International.

“The attack on parliamentarian Jugnu Mohsin is a glaring reminder of the need for authorities to act on threats made against women online,” said Amnesty in a Twitter post.

The HRCP has asked the government to bring the perpetrators to justice. “HRCP strongly condemns the attack on journalist and write Jugnu Mohsin,” said the human rights watch dog.

The attack on Mohsin comes two days after she tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly condemning attacks on journalists across the country. The lawmaker in her resolution referred to the last month’s attack on journalist Asad Toor and a ban on Hamid Mir’s TV show following a protest.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Jugnu Mohsin okara
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
At least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
At least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.