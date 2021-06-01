Punjab launches major offensive against bandits in Rajanpur’s katcha areas

The Punjab police have launched a major operation against bandits holed up in Rajanpur’s katcha (riverine) areas, Dera Ghazi Khan RPO Faisal Rana said Tuesday.

“Around 1,000 personnel equipped with armoured personnel carriers are taking part in the operation,” the officer told the media.

The police have decided to use drone cameras to locate hideouts of bandits, murderers and other outlaws hiding in katcha areas.

Photo: SAMAA TV

Expert cops and additional police contingents have been summoned, while senior officials have been supervising the offensive from a temporary camp at the Sonmiani police station.

RPO Rana said they have increased checking on routes leading towards Balochistan.

Photo: SAMAA TV

The police have alerted Rangers checkposts about wanted criminals who might try to flee, according to the officer.

Rangers could also be called in if needed, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.